Convoy of BJP Leaders Himanta Biswa Sarma, Dilip Ghosh Attacked in Bengal by 'TMC-backed Goons'
According to reports two cars of the convoy were completely broken down even as supporters of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress allegedly surrounded the convoy from all sides.
Photo of a damaged car that was part of the BJP leaders' convoy. Credit: Twitter@himantabiswa)
New Delhi: The convoy of the BJP’s Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh and Assam Deputy Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was attacked at Khejuri in East Midnapore district on Tuesday allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers.
According to reports, two cars of the convoy were completely broken down even as supporters of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress allegedly surrounded the convoy from all sides.
Ghosh and Sarma were reportedly taking part in a road show near Khejuri in support of the party’s Kanthi Lok Sabha candidate Debasish Samanta when the attack took place.
The convoy was attacked twice — once at a place called Ketulata and then, at Kunjapur, both of which fall under the Khejuri police station.
Bricks were allegedly hurled at an open jeep, while two cars and as many number of motorcycles were vandalised.
Sarma said TMC-backed goons were not even allowing jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force to rescue the duo.
In a series of tweets wherein he posted videos and pictures of the incident, he wrote, “The @crpfindia personnel are helping us to gradually move away from here. Three .@BJP4Bengal workers are taken away by .@AITCofficial goons in front of police / Kultha Bazar, under PS Khejuri and kept in TMC union office. Goons have damaged 20+ motorbikes.”
Earlier, they attended BJP national president Amit Shah’s meeting in Ghatal, West Midnapore. Ghosh and Sarma then left for Kharagpur.
A report in the Hindustan Times said Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who came to Bengal for campaigning on Tuesday, referred to the incident as an evidence of the existing anarchy in the state.
However, senior Trinamool leader and state minister Suvendu Adhikari denied any role of party workers in the incident.
“We do not believe in such dirty politics. Goons backed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) might have been behind the incident,” Adhikari was quoted as saying.
The ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP are locked in a fierce battle in the state as the latter is trying its best to grab at least 20-22 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats here.
Violence over political enmity has become a regular feature in Bengal, which is seeing polling in all seven phases.
TMC goons have blocked the roads on both sides, even as West Bengal Police personnel standing like mute spectator.— Chowkidar Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) 7 May 2019
I am appalled at such brazen abuse of power by @MamataOfficial whose people have thrown all democratic norms to gutter. Is this the #NewIndia that we dream of? pic.twitter.com/BcW5AxLXKa
We are at Khejuri in Kanthi LS constituency and attacked mercilessly by @AITCofficial goons. Many of our workers are injured even as @MamataOfficial goons gheraoing and abusing us. @BJP4Bengal President @DilipGhoshBJP and I are stuck.— Chowkidar Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) 7 May 2019
Earlier, they attended BJP national president Amit Shah’s meeting in Ghatal, West Midnapore. Ghosh and Sarma then left for Kharagpur.
A report in the Hindustan Times said Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who came to Bengal for campaigning on Tuesday, referred to the incident as an evidence of the existing anarchy in the state.
However, senior Trinamool leader and state minister Suvendu Adhikari denied any role of party workers in the incident.
“We do not believe in such dirty politics. Goons backed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) might have been behind the incident,” Adhikari was quoted as saying.
The ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP are locked in a fierce battle in the state as the latter is trying its best to grab at least 20-22 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats here.
Violence over political enmity has become a regular feature in Bengal, which is seeing polling in all seven phases.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
-
-
-
-
-
