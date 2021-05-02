Cooch Behar Dakshin Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Cooch Behar Dakshin Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

4. Cooch Behar Dakshin (Cooch Behar South) (कूचबिहार दक्षिणा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Cooch Behar district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Cooch Behar Dakshin is part of 1. Cooch behar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 36.95%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.49%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,33,408 eligible electors, of which 1,20,295 were male, 1,13,111 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Cooch Behar Dakshin in 2021 is 940.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,13,162 eligible electors, of which 1,10,138 were male, 1,03,022 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,82,901 eligible electors, of which 95,384 were male, 87,517 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Cooch Behar Dakshin in 2016 was 240. In 2011, there were 147.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Mihir Goswami of TMC won in this seat by defeating Debasis Banik of AIFB by a margin of 18,195 votes which was 10.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 46.24% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Akshay Thakur of AIFB won in this seat defeating Abdul Jalil Ahmed of TMC by a margin of 2,863 votes which was 1.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIFB had a vote share of 47.04% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 4. Cooch Behar Dakshin Assembly segment of Cooch behar Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Cooch behar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Cooch behar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Cooch Behar Dakshin are: Akshay Thakur (AIFB), Avijit De Bhowmik (TMC), Khokan Majumdar (BSP), Nikhil Ranjan Dey (BJP), Nazma Khandakar (SUCOIC), Babla Deb (AMB), Anamika Paul (IND), Bidhan Barma (IND), Rati Ranjan Paul (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 82.48%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.13%, while it was 84.32% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 317 polling stations in 4. Cooch Behar Dakshin constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 253. In 2011 there were 230 polling stations.

EXTENT:

4. Cooch Behar Dakshin constituency comprises of the following areas of Cooch Behar district of West Bengal: 1. Coochbehar(M) and 2. Chandamari, Chilkirhat, Falimari, Ghughumari, Haribhanga, Moyamari, Patchhara, Putimari Fuleswari and Sutkabari GPs of CDB Cooch Behar-I. It shares an inter-state border with Cooch Behar.

The total area covered by Cooch Behar Dakshin is 251 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Cooch Behar Dakshin is: 26°15’23.4"N 89°22’42.2"E.

