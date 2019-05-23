Cooch Behar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Koch Bihar): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Cooch Behar Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME WPI -- -- Dhananjoy Barman KPP(U) -- -- Kangsa Raj Barman SUCI -- -- Prabhat Roy AMB -- -- Subodh Barman IND -- -- Naresh Chandra Roy INC -- -- Piya Roy Chowdhury BJP -- -- Nisith Pramanik IND -- -- Nirmal Kumar Roy IND -- -- Harekrishna Sarkar NOTA -- -- Nota AIFB -- -- Gobinda Chandra Roy AITC -- -- Adhikary Paresh Chandra

1. Cooch Behar (Koch Bihar) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 48.59% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.51%. The estimated literacy level of Cooch Behar is 75.2%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Renuka Sinha of TMC won in this seat by defeating the AIFB candidate by a margin of 87,107 votes which was 6.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 39.51% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Nripendra Nath Roy of AIFB emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the TMC candidate by a margin of 33,749 votes which was 3.01% of the total votes polled. AIFB had a vote share of 44.63% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 82.62% and in 2009, the constituency registered 84.4% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Cooch Behar was: Partha Pratim Ray (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,48,641 men, 7,64,757 women and 5 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Cooch Behar is: 26.333 89.4708Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कूचबिहार, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); কোচবিহার, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); कूचबिहार, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); કુચબેહાર, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); கூச் பேகர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); కూచ్ బిహార్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಕೂಚ್ ಬೆಹಾರ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); കൂച്ച് ബേഹർ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)