Cooch Behar Uttar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Cooch Behar Uttar Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

3. Cooch Behar Uttar (Cooch Behar North) (कूचबिहार उत्तर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Cooch Behar district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Cooch Behar Uttar is part of 1. Cooch behar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 45.93%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.49%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,81,857 eligible electors, of which 1,47,161 were male, 1,34,693 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Cooch Behar Uttar in 2021 is 915.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,58,722 eligible electors, of which 1,35,284 were male, 1,23,433 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,18,743 eligible electors, of which 1,16,263 were male, 1,02,480 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Cooch Behar Uttar in 2016 was 538. In 2011, there were 398.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Nagendra Nath Roy of AIFB won in this seat by defeating Parimal Barman of TMC by a margin of 12,293 votes which was 5.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIFB had a vote share of 43.63% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Nageneraldra Nath Roy of AIFB won in this seat defeating Prasenjit Barman of TMC by a margin of 2,197 votes which was 1.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIFB had a vote share of 45.11% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 3. Cooch Behar Uttar Assembly segment of Cooch behar Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Cooch behar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Cooch behar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Cooch Behar Uttar are: Nagendra Nath Roy (AIFB), Binay Krishna Barman (TMC), Sukumar Roy (BJP), Anil Chandra Roy (SUCOIC), Gopal Roy (AMB), Samaresh Ray (KPPU), Naresh Chandra Roy (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85.39%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.96%, while it was 86.05% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 389 polling stations in 3. Cooch Behar Uttar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 304. In 2011 there were 284 polling stations.

EXTENT:

3. Cooch Behar Uttar constituency comprises of the following areas of Cooch Behar district of West Bengal: CDB Cooch Behar-II. It shares an inter-state border with Cooch Behar.

The total area covered by Cooch Behar Uttar is 1 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Cooch Behar Uttar is: 26°24’16.6"N 89°25’54.8"E.

