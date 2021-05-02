Coonoor Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Coonoor Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

110. Coonoor (कुन्नूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and The Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Coonoor is part of 19. Nilgiris Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.93%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.65%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,91,913 eligible electors, of which 91,567 were male, 1,00,344 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Coonoor in 2021 is 1096.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,88,075 eligible electors, of which 90,885 were male, 97,189 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,65,620 eligible electors, of which 81,880 were male, 83,740 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Coonoor in 2016 was 1,207. In 2011, there were 858.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Ramu, A. of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Mubarak, B. M. of DMK by a margin of 3,710 votes which was 2.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 45.71% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ramachandran.K of DMK won in this seat defeating Bellie.A of CPI by a margin of 9,292 votes which was 7.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 50.66% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 110. Coonoor Assembly segment of Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Nilgiris Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Nilgiris Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 14 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Coonoor are: Prabhu Inbadass, S (TMC), Ramachandran, K (DMK), Vinoth, D (AIADMK), Arumugam, R (AMPK), Kalaiselvan, S (AMMK), Rajakumar, H B (MNM), Lavanya, M (NTK), Chandran, K (IND), Basha, A (IND), Jayaprakash, D (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 69.79%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 71.73%, while it was 73.21% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 110. Coonoor constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 223. In 2011 there were 193 polling stations.

EXTENT:

110. Coonoor constituency comprises of the following areas of The Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu: Kotagiri Taluk Coonoor Taluk (Part) Eddapalli, Burliyar, Coonoor and Melur villages. Aravankad (TS), Wellington (CB), Coonoor (M), Hubbathala (CT), Adikaratti (TP) and Hullickal (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with The Nilgiris.

The total area covered by Coonoor is 595 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Coonoor is: 11°25’08.0"N 76°51’48.2"E.

