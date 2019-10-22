Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Cop-turned-politician Pradeep Sharma Booked for Threatening Poll Officials During Voting in Maharashtra

Sharma, an inspector-rank officer who resigned from Maharashtra police recently to contest polls, is accused of entering a polling booth in Chandansar in Virar along with few of his supporters and threatening officials present there.

PTI

Updated:October 22, 2019, 11:49 PM IST
Shiv Sena candidate Pradeep Sharma with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Pic; Twitter/Pradeep Sharma)

Palghar: Policeman-turned-politician and Shiv Sena candidate from Nalasopara Assembly seat Pradeep Sharma was booked for allegedly threatening poll officials during voting on Monday, police said.

Sharma, an inspector-rank officer who resigned from Maharashtra police recently to contest polls, is accused of entering a polling booth in Chandansar in Virar along with few of his supporters and threatening officials present there, an official said.

Sharma, who earned the tag of "encounter specialist" for gunning down a large number of underworld operatives during his long stint with Mumbai police Crime Branch, has been charged under sections of the IPC and Representation of the People Act 1951 for criminal intimidation and disorderly conduct in a polling booth, he said.

The case was registered at Virar police station, he added.

