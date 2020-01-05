Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Jharkhand Cops Inspect 'Jailed' Lalu Prasad's Hosp Ward After Video Raises Eyebrows; RJD Says 'Following Rule Strictly'

A purported video that recently went viral on the social media had showed more than three visitors at the paying ward of Prasad, in violation of norms.

PTI

Updated:January 5, 2020, 10:22 PM IST
Jharkhand Cops Inspect 'Jailed' Lalu Prasad's Hosp Ward After Video Raises Eyebrows; RJD Says 'Following Rule Strictly'
File photo of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Reuters)

Ranchi: A team of senior police officers on Sunday inspected the ward where jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad is undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here.

A purported video that recently went viral on the social media had showed more than three visitors at the paying ward of Prasad, in violation of norms. "It was a general inspection," one of the police officers of the team, which included the Inspector General (Prison) and Ranchi City Superintendent of Police, said.

According to the Birsa Munda Central Jail manual, three persons can visit Prasad at his paying ward only on Saturdays. On other days, special permission is required to meet the former Bihar chief minister. The RJD, however, claimed that the jail manual is being "strictly followed".

"Rajya Sabha member Premchand Gupta and former Uttar Pradesh leader Ambika Choudhary were among the three leaders who met Lalu ji on Saturday," RJD's Jharkhand unit general secretary Ashutosh Ranjan Yadav told PTI. Prasad is lodged in jail in connection with fodder scam cases.

The RJD, which won a single seat in the just-concluded Jharkhand assembly elections, is part of the new government headed by Hemant Soren.

