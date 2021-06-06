Cops Record Statement of Thane Cong Chief Vikrant Chavan Over 'Threat to Life' Claims

The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Thane crime branch has recorded the statement of Thane district Congress chief Vikrant Chavan after he was allegedly threatened over the phone by gangster Subash Singh Thakur from the Tihar jail, an official said on Sunday. AEC officials called Chavan to the office on Saturday and recorded his statement regarding the complaint he had filed after meeting Thane police commissioner Jai Jeet Singh.

No FIR is registered yet. In his complaint, Chavan stated he was called to the office of an alleged aide of Thakur, a life-term convict lodged in Tihar jail, in suburban Ghatkopar in Mumbai where he was threatened over the phone in the presence of a senior official of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Chavan claimed he had raised issues like unauthorised constructions in Thane city and corruption in the local civic body.

