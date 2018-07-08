Cornered on 'CM Window', Manohar Lal Khattar Loses Cool at Journalists

#WATCH Heated exchange between Haryana CM ML Khattar and a journalist on issue of delay in addressal of grievances received on 'CM window' pic.twitter.com/sY7axKqeAM — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2018

Manohar Lal Khattar, the “know-it-all” chief minister of Haryana, has been caught on camera lecturing journalists on their behaviour.“…Trust me, I know it. I don’t want to listen to you (media). I want to hear from the people,” Khattar said on Saturday when a journalist questioned him on the delay redressal of grievances received on the 'CM window', the public grievance portal for citizens of Haryana to register grievances.A scoffed Khattar told a journalist to learn etiquettes, and added that the role of media was to ask questions, and not level allegations.“Journalists are just a medium. Your job is to ask questions, not levy allegations. Learn etiquettes first. I am answerable to the citizens, not to you,” he said while interacting with media after laying the foundation stone for a project at Dhandu village. The project has been initiated to rehabilitate families whose houses were allegedly torched by a group of people in 2010 in Mirchpur.On April 21, 2010, a group of villagers belonging to an upper caste had allegedly torched over a dozen houses belonging to Dalits in Mirchpur. In the incident, a 17-year-old polio-stricken girl Suman and her aged father Tara Chand were charred to death.According to news agency ANI, the chief minister is reportedly touring the nation to garner feedback about the functioning of his government, which is due to complete four years this October.