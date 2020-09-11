'Corona is Gone': At Jam-Packed Event, Dilip Ghosh Says Mamata Imposing Lockdowns to Stop BJP Rallies

In a bizarre claim, Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday said that the coronavirus pandemic is “gone” and the lockdown imposed in the state is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s attempt to thwart the saffron party’s political rallies. “Corona is gone,” said Ghosh in a jam-packed public rally in West Bengal’s Hooghly district.

Ghosh’s remarks came on a day when West Bengal reported over 3,000 Covid-19 positive cases and 41 fatalities. Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma, too, tested positive for the fatal virus as the overall tally climbed to 1,93,175 on Thursday. Meanwhile, India registered a record 96,551 coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 45.62 lakh on Friday.

“Eto bhid dekhey...didir bhai der shorir kharap hoy gechhey...Corona te noy..Corona chole gechhey...asholey tara bjp ke bhoy pachhey. BJP ke atkabar jonney, Didimoni Coronar naamey dhong korchen (Upon seeing the crowd, the TMC workers of Mamata Banerjee have fallen sick. Not because of Corona (virus). 'Corona is gone'. Actually, they are scared of BJP and to stop us from organising rallies in Bengal, Didi is doing dramatics in the name of coronavirus),” Ghosh said, while addressing a public rally in Hooghly’s Dhaniakhali.

In back-to-back controversial statements, the Bengal BJP chief also asked the crowd “to be ready for revenge against the policemen and TMC workers who slapped false cases against the BJP workers.”

“Please be ready with your iron rods for those who assaulted you with iron rods. Keep a record of all the policemen and TMC workers who slapped false cases against you and assaulted you,” he said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress came down heavily on Ghosh for his "horrifying" statement.

"While the whole of India is still fighting tirelessly against the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, Dilip Ghosh announces Corona is Over. Evidently, he values vote bank politics much above human lives," All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) official handle tweeted.

Ghosh is known for sparking rows with his contentious remarks and has often landed up in a soup.

Recently, he asserted that workers of the ruling party will be beaten up with shoes as "a section of the state's police force was intimidating his party workers," and those involved would not be allowed to go scot-free.

Last year, on August 27, Ghosh threatened a cop in East Medinipur that “no one will be able to trace his body and his family members will not be able to perform his last rites if he continues to harass the party workers in the district.” In an earlier instance, he had asked party workers to “beat policemen if they hesitate to take action against Trinamool Congress supporters.”

“It is our democratic right to beat up policemen who are biased and specifically targeting us on the instruction of TMC,” Ghosh had said in a public meet in Howrah.

Back in November, last year, Ghosh had attacked a section of intelligentsia for 'eating beef at road side stalls' and 'taking pride in cleaning excreta of foreign pet dogs'.

He further went on to claim that desi cow's milk contains gold, and therefore "its milk is golden in colour".