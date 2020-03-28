POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Coronavirus: Congress Constitutes Task Force to Handle Situation in Party-ruled States

File photo of Former Finance Minister and Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram.

The members of the task force will start work immediately with the respective Congress-ruled state governments to ensure that the daily distress and suffering of people is mitigated, the party statement said.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: March 28, 2020, 6:46 PM IST
The Congress on Saturday constituted a task force to intensify efforts of party-ruled states to deal with the situation due to COVID-19 and help mitigate the sufferings of people.

The task force includes P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, Tamradhwaj Sahu and M Veerappa Moily.

"Congress president has constituted a task force to intensify the efforts of Congress-ruled state governments to deal with the situation prevailing on account of COVID-19, in a coordinated manner," said an official communication from the party.

The members of the task force will start work immediately with the respective Congress-ruled state governments to ensure that the daily distress and suffering of people is mitigated, the statement said.

"P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, Tamradhwaj Sahu and Veerappa Moily, i.e, the chairmen of respective manifesto implementation committees in the Congress-ruled states will be its members," the Congress communication added.


The Congress has been criticising the Centre for not initiating enough measures to mitigate the sufferings of the poor and marginalised, who are facing hardships in view of the countrywide lockdown declared by the prime minister.

