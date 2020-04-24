'Coronavirus Forced Everyone to Stay in. Except My Son': On Extension of Son's Custody, Akhil Gogoi's Mother Sobs

Guwahati: "I don't know what crime my son has committed. When everyone is worried and asked to stay inside because of coronavirus, he is being taken to one court after another by the government. If he has done such big crime, I request government to shoot him and finish all this."

Akhil Gogoi's mother Priyada Gogoi sobbed as her son was again sent to judicial custody till May 13 on Thursday. At their residence in Selenghat Lukhurakhan in Mariyani district, Akhil's aged mother wept inconsolably and again appealed to state government to release her son.

"I am old and a heart patient, I was hoping my son would take me to hospital for cataract operation but it seems like a distant dream for our family. Nobody in family is able to explain things to my grandson who has become impatient to meet his father," Priayda told media.

His mother on several occasions demanded Akhil's release and also went to hunger strike in last December.

On Thursday, Akhil was sent to judicial custody till May 13 after he was produced at the NIA court after being taken to Guwahati from Dibrugarh jail on Wednesday against case no. 13/2019, registered at the Chandmari Police station during the nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"I am in deep pain, government has imposed three new cases so that I could not be released from prison. I am requesting all to be careful about coronavirus. Also, I demand government to bring back 4-5 lakh Assamese people stranded in different places facing lot of trouble in lockdown," Akhil shouted to media persons as he was taken to produce at the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Guwahati.

Along with Akhil, his two aides, Dhoijyo Konwer and Bitu Sonowal, were also produced at the court. It is to be mentioned the NIA court alongside this case has also decided to take up the case of violent attack on Chabua police station officer Tulumoni Dowerah during anti-CAA protests. But the detailed report of the case could not be presented in the court because of lockdown and accordingly the court has postponed the hearing date after May 3.

This case filed by Chabua Police station in Dibrugarh, also for his alleged role in inciting violence, was transferred by the state government to the NIA and based on which another new case (number 01/2020) was filed by the investigation body.

As told by Akhil's legal team to media persons, this case alleges that the tooth of the sub-inspector of Chabua police station was broken during the violent agitation.

Akhil Gogoi was granted bail by a special NIA court on March 17 in a case which he accused of being a ‘Maoist’ as the agency was not able to file a charge sheet within the period of the 90 days of Gogoi's stay in jail.

On March 16, the NIA had sought an extension of another 90 days to file the charge sheet but the special court had rejected the NIA's petition and Akhil was granted bail.

As Akhil was held up in Guwahati central jail, he was then taken by Sivasagar police on March 19 and kept under four-day police custody. He was arrested by Sivasagar police from Guwahati central jail for anti-CAA related violence with ‘illegal assembly of people in Sivasagar district’. On March 28, he got a bail in this case.

As there are series of cases lined up against the peasant leader for his role in anti-CAA protests his imprisonment has brought reactions from several quarters alleging a conspiracy theory.