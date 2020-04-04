POLITICS

Coronavirus: PM Modi to Interact with Floor Leaders of Political Parties via Video Link on April 8

PM Modi interacts with chief ministers in a video conference on Thursday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said Modi will interact with floor leaders of all those parties who have more than five MPs in both houses of Parliament on April 8 at 11am.

  PTI New Delhi
  Last Updated: April 4, 2020, 5:32 PM IST
Amid a countrywide lockdown due to COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with floor leaders of various political parties via a video link on April 8.

COVID-19 and the countrywide lockdown are likely to be discussed during the meeting.

This will be Modi's first interaction with opposition leaders after the lockdown.

