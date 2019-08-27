Take the pledge to vote

Corporatisation of Rail Factory Would Lead to Privatisation, Says Priyanka Gandhi at Workers' Protest in Rae Bareli

The Ministry of Railways has envisaged corporatisation of its seven production units and associated workshops under one entity called the Indian Railway Rolling Stock Company.

Updated:August 27, 2019, 6:31 PM IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the the Modern Coach Factory employees who are on agitation against the Union government's move. (Image: News18)
Rae Bareli: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday lashed out at the Centre for its proposed corporatisation of the rail coach factory in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli district, claiming that it would eventually lead to the unit's privatisation.

"The central government wants to mercilessly corporatise the rail coach factory," Priyanka Gandhi said while addressing the Modern Coach Factory employees who are on agitation against the Union government's move.

The Ministry of Railways has envisaged corporatisation of its seven production units and associated workshops under one entity called the Indian Railway Rolling Stock Company.

"What does it mean? It means that after corporatisation, the next step will be giving it to the government's industrialist friends, leading to its privatisation," the Congress general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh said. "This is the only basis and thinking behind corporatisation."

Rae Bareli MP Sonia Gandhi had raised the issue of corporatisation in the Lok Sabha on July 1, accusing the government of selling the country's assets to private players at a throwaway price.

Priyanka Gandhi also hit out at the government over the country's "weak" economic situation.

"You must be aware of the economic condition. Must have read it in newspapers, though our media friends do not say much," she said. "But I have seen advertisements of mill associations, tea garden associations that we are drowning and save us."

"Advertisements are being given that economy is so weak, jobs are going out of hand," Priyanka Gandhi said. "And it has dawned on the central government that where the factory production is double, corporatise it and privatise it."

"You can think what their intention is," she said.

The Congress leader underlined that big institutions like the railways and public sector units were set up for strengthening and uniting the nation for development and employment. "If one by one they are damaged, you can think what the future will be," she added.

