'Corrupt, Puppet Govt': Abhishek Launches TMC Membership Drive in Meghalaya, Attacks NPP And BJP

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday launched a membership drive in Meghalaya for his party that is looking to enlarge its national presence, particularly in the Northeast.

Banerjee issued a phone number, 9687796877, a missed call on which will make a person a member of TMC Meghalaya. This same exercise was carried out by the BJP in West Bengal where Trinamool is in power.

Meghalaya will have assembly polls next year.

In November, Congress’s Mukul Sangma and other leaders switched to the TMC, making it the main opposition in the state.

This was Abhishek Banerjee’s first such visit to Meghalaya, where he met party members and also did a press conference.

Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP)-led government in Meghalaya is supported by the BJP.

In his speech to party workers, Abhishek said, “This is a corrupt, puppet government here in Meghalaya. Let’s bring change. A better tomorrow waits for Meghalaya…The sun will rise from the east, be it in 2023 or 2024.”

While the TMC is looking to expand in the Northeast, rival parties say it is failing in its endeavour, citing Trinamool’s recent drubbing in the Tripura bypolls.

