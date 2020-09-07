'Corruption, Naxalism and Crime Flourishing Unbridled': JP Nadda Attacks Hemant Soren

Ranchi: The JMM-led Jharkhand government is "steeped in corruption" while "crime and naxalism flourish," BJP chief JP Nadda said on Monday, launching a scathing attack on the Hemant Soren dispensation. Addressing a state executive committee meeting of the saffron party digitally from New Delhi, he said, the previous BJP government led by Raghubar Das had "almost eliminated" naxalism, which has now been resurrected.

Nadda said the BJP lost the assembly elections in the mineral rich state due to "political arithmetic" despite garnering the highest number of votes. "The Hemant Soren government is steeped in corruption", he said.

"No development is taking place under its watch. Corruption, naxalism and crime are flourishing unbridled. These are the result of the politics of appeasement," he alleged. Nadda said that the previous BJP government in Jharkhand had implemented several welfare schemes, and people of the state "lament their loss" following the defeat of the saffron party in the assembly elections.

"The BJP does not crave power. It works for bringing in change in the society and the country,” he said. Nadda said the New Education Policy (NEP) introduced by the Narendra Modi government will encourage analytical thinking instead of rote-learning.

"The country’s educational policy was earlier tailored for India, now it has been designed for Bharat," he said, referring to the rural-urban divide. He said Prime Minister Modi ushered in positive changes in the country as a result of which the "lotus" (BJP’s election symbol) found its place in the hearts of the people.

Nadda lauded his party and the Modi government for tackling Covid-19. He said the measures taken by the Centre to mitigate the coronavirus crisis have "saved the lives of 130 crore Indians".

"Only the BJP showed dynamism when opposition parties stood stock-still during the COVID-19 outbreak,” he asserted. He said BJP workers had distributed over 12 lakh food packets, besides food grains, clothes, medicines and footwear among migrant workers returning to Jharkhand due to pandemic-triggered job loss.

Union minister Arjun Munda, BJP state president Deepak Prakash, former chief minister Raghubar Das and BJP legislature party leader Babulal Marandi attended the meeting.