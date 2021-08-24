Costly Petrol, Diesel Nothing But Congress Propaganda, Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur Says

As petrol and diesel prices have been on the upward trend ever since the assembly election results of five states were declared in May, BJP leaders have trotted out bizarre explanations regarding it. Among those is Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur who said on Tuesday that the hue and cry was nothing but “the mentality of Congress and their ‘fokat ka agenda’ (worthless agenda)”.

The price of petrol is around Rs 110 a litre while diesel costs Rs 100 in several MP districts.

Thakur was speaking in Bhopal at an inauguration function of a water supply project that will serve six lakh people in the city and to flag off 50 new buses. Former Mayor of Bhopal Krishna Gaur and MLA Rameshwar Sharma were also present.

In the past, Ramratan Payal, BJP district head from Katni, had told off those questioning the high petrol and diesel prices in the state to “go to Afghanistan and have cheap refills at Rs 50 a litre”.

Moreover, MoS energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar had said fuel has become costly as “we have stopped using bicycle for domestic chores”.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here