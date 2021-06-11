Could Have Procured Vaccines for All with Money Collected in Taxes on Fuel: Priyanka Slams Centre

Attacking the Centre, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said a lot could have been done, including procuring vaccines for all, with the money collected in taxes on petrol and diesel during the COVID-19 pandemic, but nothing was done.

Congress leaders and party workers on Friday held symbolic protests at petrol pumps in several parts of the city, demanding a complete rollback of fuel price hike.

In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said, “During the pandemic, Modi government collected taxes on petrol-diesel: Rs 2.74 lakh crore." “What all could have been done with this money: Vaccines for the whole country (Rs 67,000 crore)+ oxygen plants in 718 districts+ AIIMS hospital in 29 states + Rs 6,000 as help to 25 crore poor people. But nothing was done," the Congress general secretary tweeted in Hindi using the hashtag ‘BJPLootingIndia’.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here