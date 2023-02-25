Responding to opposition leader Akhilesh Yadav’s statement that he should be ashamed, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath lashed out at the Samajwadi Party chief during a debate in the state legislative assembly on Saturday. He said it was not him who should be ashamed but Yadav, who could not even respect his own father.

The unusually harsh remarks came over the killing of BSP MLA Raju Pal’s murder’s key witness Umesh Pal, who was shot in broad daylight at Prayagraj on Friday.

The video of the spat between Adityanath and Yadav went viral. Right from the beginning, the sixth day of the assembly’s budget session was dominated by high-intensity arguments over Friday’s murder of the prime eyewitness in the 2005 murder of a BSP MLA.

The opposition parties, including the SP chief, attacked the state government over the incident. Adityanath, while speaking on the issue, attempted to corner the SP.

“It was the Samajwadi Party that nurtured and protected the mafia, Atiq Ahmed, and now they are pointing a finger at us. Mafia ko mitti mein mila doonga (will finish the mafias). The Prayagraj incident is very sad, the guilty will not be spared,” he said.

Adityanath further said his government had “zero tolerance policy” against mafia and crime, and the government will act under this policy in the Prayagraj case as well.

“Those who are involved in the incident, were they not nurtured and protected by the Samajwadi Party? The party made him (Atiq Ahmed) an MP,” he said.

Umesh Pal’s wife has filed a case against Atiq’s family members, including his two sons, in the incident.

