Couldn’t Have Taken Any Other Stand in Apex Court, Says Captain Amarinder on Sidhu Road Rage Case
The Punjab government on Thursday opposed Sindhu’s plea for acquittal in the 1988 road rage case and told a bench of Justices J Chelameswar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul in the Supreme Court that there was no error in the Punjab and Haryana high court verdict convicting him in the case and awarding a three-year jail term.
File photo of Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Captain Amarinder Singh.
New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday broke his silence on the road rage case against his colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu, saying the government could not take any other stand.
The statement came after Sidhu lashed out the state government for opposing his acquittal, calling it “a stab in the back”.
“Though government couldn't have taken any other stand in the apex court other than what it had been taken in the trial and high court earlier, Sidhu deserved the court’s consideration,” Amarinder said.
The Punjab government on Thursday opposed Sindhu’s plea for acquittal in the 1988 road rage case and told a bench of Justices J Chelameswar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul in the Supreme Court that there was no error in the Punjab and Haryana high court verdict convicting him in the case and awarding a three-year jail term.
A visibly sad Sidhu said that only the CM or the state advocate general can explain what they have submitted in the Supreme Court.
“I will bear the burden of what has happened on my shoulders. For past three decades, I have reposed faith in the judiciary and will remain so,” he said.
Sidhu may have left BJP and joined Congress, but this did not deter the Punjab government from sticking to its stand on the cabinet minister’s alleged involvement in the road rage case, which resulted in the death of a person.
On being asked if he would approach the CM on the issue, Sindhu, who is a cabinet minister in Punjab government, said that he would prefer to keep his suffering with himself than share it.
Asked about the demand for his resignation from opposition Akali Dal, he said that the opposition is happy for no reason.
