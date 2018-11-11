'Couldn't You Find a Hindu Character’: BJP Leader Demands Ban on ‘Kedarnath’

A senior BJP leader Saturday demanded a ban on "Kedarnath", an upcoming film set against the backdrop of a catastrophic deluge that hit the Himalayan shrine in 2013, alleging that it hurts the sentiments of Hindus and promotes love jihad.Ajendra Ajay, who is part of the state BJP's media relations team, wrote to Central Board of Film Certification Chairman Prasoon Joshi that despite being set against the backdrop of one of the worst human tragedies, the film directed by Abhishek Kapoor makes fun of Hindu sentiments.Taking exception to a kissing scene between lead pair Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan featured in the film's teaser and a tagline in its poster reading "Love is a Pilgrimage", the BJP leader alleged that it was an attack on the Hindu religion as Kedarnath represents the faith of crores of Hindus."By setting a romantic love story against the backdrop of a huge tragedy that occurred at Kedarnath, a centre of faith for crores of Hindus, the filmmakers have shown great disrespect to the followers of the religion" Ajay told PTI.Objecting to the film depicting the love story of a Muslim porter and a Hindu pilgrim, Ajay said couldn't the makers of the film find a Hindu character for the lead.Accusing the film of promoting love jihad, the BJP leader said acute resentment prevailed among teertha purohits for projecting Kedarnath in such a flippant manner.Warning of largescale protests in the state if the film was released, Ajay urged the CBFC chairman to impose a ban on the movie produced by Ronnie Screwwala and Pragya Kapoor.