Counting of Votes in Haryana and Maharashtra Tomorrow as BJP Buoyed by Exit Poll Predictions

New Delhi: Counting of votes in Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections will take place on Thursday, with the BJP looking to retain power, its hopes buoyed by exit polls indicating an easy victory.

The counting will began at 8 am, Election Commission officials said.

While most exit polls projected a comfortable victory for the BJP in Haryana, one predicted a close fight between the saffron party and the Congress with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) likely to play kingmaker.

Haryana on Monday recorded a voter turnout of over 68%, a sharp decline from 76.54% in the 2014 Assembly polls. Of the total voters, 69.36% were men and 67.12% women.

In 2014, the BJP won 47 seats and the Congress 15, with two Haryana Janhit Congress legislators later merging with it. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) had 19 seats and the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal one each. There were five independents.

Later, two INLD legislators died and barring Abhay Singh Chautala, most other INLD MLAs and prominent leaders switched to the BJP, Congress or JJP.

The BJP won the Jind bypoll this year, taking its strength to 48 in the 90-member House.

Most of the exit polls have also predicted a clear majority for the BJP-led alliance, comprising the Shiv Sena and other parties in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

Voting for the total 288 seats was held on October 21, which saw a voter turnout of 61.13%.

The Maharashtra unit of BJP has made “victory” preparations at its headquarters in Mumbai for -- officials have given order for 5,000 'laddus' and erecting a huge screen to see the live coverage of counting. Orders for garlands are also placed, a party official said on Wednesday.

BJP workers have been asked to reach the party headquarters located near Mantralaya, or the state secretariat, in south Mumbai after 10 am on Thursday when the poll trends are expected to emerge.

(With inputs from agencies)

