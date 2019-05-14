Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Country is Electing Strong Govt & Choosing 'India first', Than 'Family First': PM Modi in Chandigarh

Modi also used cricket to attack the Congress, saying when the UPA government was in power, a tournament was shifted to another country as general elections were being held in India.

PTI

Updated:May 14, 2019, 8:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Country is Electing Strong Govt & Choosing 'India first', Than 'Family First': PM Modi in Chandigarh
PM Narendra Modi during an election campaign rally for the Lok Sabha polls. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his attack on the Congress, saying the country is electing a strong government and it is choosing "India first", than "family first".

He was addressing a poll rally in Chandigarh on Tuesday evening.

"The country is electing a strong government and not a helpless government. It is choosing 'India first', than 'family first', not dynasty but development," he said, adding the country was choosing those who hit terrorists in their den.

Modi also used cricket to attack the Congress, saying when the UPA government was in power, a tournament was shifted to another country as general elections were being held in India.

"Is the Lok Sabha election going on in this country or not? Did IPL take place in this country or not," he asked.

He also said that in 2014, the Congress and their "mahamilavati" allies were not been able to digest the mandate given by the people and added that since he assumed power, they had been trying to insult all decisions taken by him.

"During the past five years, they have tried to insult every decision and scheme announced by me. When I announced Swachh Bharat scheme, they said he is talking about toilets from the ramparts of Red Fort and made fun of me," he said.

The polling for lone Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat will be held in the seventh and final phase of elections on May 19.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram