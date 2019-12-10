Take the pledge to vote

Country Moving Towards 'Rape in India' from 'Make in India', Says Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also claimed that no senior leader of the government has spoken on the issue of crime against women so far.

PTI

Updated:December 10, 2019, 5:50 PM IST
Country Moving Towards 'Rape in India' from 'Make in India', Says Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addresses the media during the ongoing Winter Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Tuesday. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday raised the Unnao rape case in Lok Sabha, saying the country was gradually moving towards "rape in India" from "make in India".

Speaking during the Zero Hour, Chowdhury said there have been many incidents in the past -- from Kathua to Unnao -- where women or girls have been gangraped and killed.

A 23-year-old rape victim in Unnao was recently set ablaze by five men. She succumbed to injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital "I feel ashamed when I hear such incidents. We are gradually moving towards 'rape in India' from 'make in India'," he said, taking a dig at the NDA government's slogan of 'Make in India' to promote industries in the country.

Chowdhury also claimed that no senior leader of the government has spoken on the issue so far. Several BJP members tried to counter the Congress leader by raising an incident of alleged gangrape of a girl in Chhattisgarh, a Congress-ruled state.

