English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Country Should Have Strong PM With Only People as High Command, Says Modi
Attacking the 'grand alliance' of opposition parties as 'Mahamilavat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country should not have a government whose remote control is in the hands of a dozen people.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
Loading...
Chitradurga (Karna): The country should have a strong prime minister whose high command should only be the people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.
Attacking the "grand alliance" of opposition parties as "Mahamilavat", he said the country should not have a government whose remote control is in the hands of a dozen people.
Addressing an election rally here, he also said when the world stood with India after the Balakot air strike in Pakistan, those in "Mahamilavat" condemned him.
...do you want a government whose remote control is in the hands of a dozen people?," as he derided the "Mahamilavat" of opposition parties.
Modi lashed out at the Congress-JDS government in Karnataka, saying that the two parties came together for the sake of power and to serve self-interests.
Karnataka was among the states that has "always stood strong" with the BJP, he said.
Attacking the "grand alliance" of opposition parties as "Mahamilavat", he said the country should not have a government whose remote control is in the hands of a dozen people.
Addressing an election rally here, he also said when the world stood with India after the Balakot air strike in Pakistan, those in "Mahamilavat" condemned him.
...do you want a government whose remote control is in the hands of a dozen people?," as he derided the "Mahamilavat" of opposition parties.
Modi lashed out at the Congress-JDS government in Karnataka, saying that the two parties came together for the sake of power and to serve self-interests.
Karnataka was among the states that has "always stood strong" with the BJP, he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Rides Pillion on Vikrant Massey's Bike Through Delhi Streets
- ACT Stream TV 4K Android Box Launched to Unify Your TV Experience: Here Are All The Details
- India Women Out of AFC Olympic Qualifiers After 3-3 Draw With Myanmar
- Saif Ali Khan Chooses This Actress Over Daughter Sara Ali Khan For Jawaani Jaaneman
- 2019 Suzuki Intruder Launched in India for Rs 1.08 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results