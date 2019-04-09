LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Country Should Have Strong PM With Only People as High Command, Says Modi

PTI

Updated:April 9, 2019, 4:16 PM IST
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
Chitradurga (Karna): The country should have a strong prime minister whose high command should only be the people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Attacking the "grand alliance" of opposition parties as "Mahamilavat", he said the country should not have a government whose remote control is in the hands of a dozen people.

Addressing an election rally here, he also said when the world stood with India after the Balakot air strike in Pakistan, those in "Mahamilavat" condemned him.

...do you want a government whose remote control is in the hands of a dozen people?," as he derided the "Mahamilavat" of opposition parties.

Modi lashed out at the Congress-JDS government in Karnataka, saying that the two parties came together for the sake of power and to serve self-interests.

Karnataka was among the states that has "always stood strong" with the BJP, he said.
