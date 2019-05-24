Take the pledge to vote

'Country Wanted to Move Away From Negative Politics': Gautam Gambhir on Winning Big Against AAP's Atishi

The newly-elected BJP leader also said that his rival Atishi "lacked vision" which he said then prompted her to string many allegations against him.

News18.com

Updated:May 24, 2019, 5:41 PM IST
'Country Wanted to Move Away From Negative Politics': Gautam Gambhir on Winning Big Against AAP's Atishi
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s East Delhi leader Gautam Gambhir (Image : PTI).
New Delhi: BJP's East Delhi candidate, who made a clean sweep in the constituency where AAP's Atishi and Congress's Arvinder Singh Lovely was also contesting, said that the country has risen above the politics if "negativity".

Gambhir also said that his rival Atishi "lacked vision" which he said then prompted her to string many allegations against him.

"The country will not vote for those who indulge in negative politics he said," he said.

The 37-year-old said that politics is far more challenging than cricket and that he was looking forward to his first parliament sitting.

"We will make east Delhi the best constituency in the city. I am very excited about my first ever parliament sitting. I will make sure that youth can get better sports facilities," he said.

Gambhir had managed to secure close to seven lakh votes, leaving Arvinder Singh Lovely and Aatishi Marlena way behind.

(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
