'Country Wanted to Move Away From Negative Politics': Gautam Gambhir on Winning Big Against AAP's Atishi
The newly-elected BJP leader also said that his rival Atishi "lacked vision" which he said then prompted her to string many allegations against him.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s East Delhi leader Gautam Gambhir (Image : PTI).
New Delhi: BJP's East Delhi candidate, who made a clean sweep in the constituency where AAP's Atishi and Congress's Arvinder Singh Lovely was also contesting, said that the country has risen above the politics if "negativity".
Gambhir also said that his rival Atishi "lacked vision" which he said then prompted her to string many allegations against him.
"The country will not vote for those who indulge in negative politics he said," he said.
The 37-year-old said that politics is far more challenging than cricket and that he was looking forward to his first parliament sitting.
"We will make east Delhi the best constituency in the city. I am very excited about my first ever parliament sitting. I will make sure that youth can get better sports facilities," he said.
Gambhir had managed to secure close to seven lakh votes, leaving Arvinder Singh Lovely and Aatishi Marlena way behind.
