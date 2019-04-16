Country Will be Safe From Terror Only if Modi Returns as PM, Says Amit Shah

Taking a swipe at the opposition grand alliance for not naming the prime ministerial candidate, BJP chief Amit Shah on Tuesday wondered how it expected to run the country without a leader if it came to power and said the nation would be safe from terror attacks only if Narendra Modi was reinstalled in the post."Can Mahamilavat (Congress and JD-S) keep the country safe? Can it give a befitting reply to terrorism and Pakistan? It can't keep this country safe. To keep the country safe, the BJP has to come to power with Narendra Modi as Prime minister once again," Shah said while addressing a rally at Davanagere.The BJP president said he had travelled extensively across the country during the last four months and had only heard slogans of 'Modi, Modi' and said the party had decided to strengthen the country by making Modi Prime Minister again."On the one side, the BJP and all parties of the NDA are ready to face this election under the leadership of Narendra Modi. We have decided that once BJP gets majority Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister once again. On the other side, there is Rahul baba (Congress president Rahul Gandhi) and company. I ask them who their prime ministerial candidate is, they don't answer me," he said."...if the ,'mahamilavat' alliance government is formed, Mayawati will become Prime Minister on Monday, Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, Wednesday - Deve Gowda, Thursday - Chandrababu Naidu, Friday - Sharad Pawar, Saturdey - Mamata didi (Banerjee) and on Sunday the country will go on a holiday," he added.Shah was in Davanagere to campaign for BJP candidate and former Union Minister G M Siddeshwara who is pitted against HB Manjappa of the Congress.Noting that the biggest achievement of the Modi government was securing the country from terror attacks, Shah referred to the Pulwama terror attack which killed 40 CRPF jawans and said the government had given a fitting reply through airstrikes and 'decimated' terror camps by entering Pakistani territory.Hitting out at the opposition which said dialogue was the best way forward with Pakistan, he said, "The Congress says talk to Pakistan, Sam Pitroda (chairman of overseas wing of the Congress) says talk to them, don't bomb them. I want to ask people of Davanagere, do we have to talk to terrorists who killed 40 of our soldiers? Do we have to bomb them or speak to them?"Warning Pakistan of a strong response on any 'misadventure,' he said, "Friends... The BJP's policy is clear if goli (bullet) comes from Pakistan's side, gola (bombshell) will go from here," he added.Taking a jibe at former former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah for his statement on a separate prime minister for the state, Shah said, "Can there be two Prime Ministers in a country?""I want to tell you one thing, let Rahul baba believe whatever he wants, let his partner Omar Abdullah believe whatever he wants, until there is life in the last BJP karyakarta's body, no one can separate Kashmir from Hindustan. Kashmir is ours. This is the BJP's strong decision."Taking a dig at the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka, Shah said the Congress was indulging in corruption through remote control by making someone from the JD(S), which won the least number of seats in the assembly polls last year, the chief minister."During the Assembly election, JD(S) got the least number of seats, while the BJP got a majority. But look at the feat of the 'mahamilavat' people, the party that got the least number of seats, the Congress made its leader the chief minister and is indulging in corruption through remote control."Recalling that the Karnataka Chief Minister had said that people of the state did not make him the CM, but Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi who made him occupy the top post, Shah said, he (Kumarasswamy) should be ashamed for lowering the dignity of his office.Highlighting the differences and disgruntlement within the ruling coalition, he said the alliance could not do good for Karnataka."For the Congress, Karnataka's development is not important, for the grand old party, the state is like an ATM of corruption from where it keeps getting funds," he added.