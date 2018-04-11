Court Dismisses Complaint Against Smriti Irani Over False Declaration Case

A Delhi court on Wednesday rejected a complaint against Union Minister Smriti Irani for allegedly furnishing false declarations to the Election Commission of India (ECI) at the time of filing nominations for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal dismissed the complaint noting that complainant Renu Gambhir, vice president of Socialist Party (India) Delhi Pradesh, has not appeared before the court on several dates, due to which her testimony has remained incomplete."The allegations are about giving some false declarations before the office of the returning officer of ECI from time to time. The complainant has stopped appearing in the case for many dates now.""She has been partly examined as witness but her testimony was incomplete and despite court notice, she has not appeared. It seems that she is not interested in pursuing her case any further. No summoning order can be passed on the basis of the testimony of the complainant recorded so far because it is incomplete. Therefore, this complaint is dismissed," the court said.The complainant had alleged that Irani had furnished incorrect and contradictory information with regard to her education to contest the Lok Sabha elections.The complaint was filed by Gambhir against Irani for offences punishable under sections 125A of the Representation of People Act, 1951 and 177 (furnishing false information), 199 (false statement made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence), 417 (cheating), 418 (cheating with knowledge that wrongful loss may ensue to person whose interest offender is bound to protect), 463 (forgery) and 464 (making false document) of the IPC.