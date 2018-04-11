English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Court Dismisses Complaint Against Smriti Irani Over False Declaration Case
The complainant had alleged that Smriti Irani had furnished incorrect and contradictory information with regard to her education to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2014.
File photo of Union Minister for Textiles and Information & Broadcasting Smriti Irani. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday rejected a complaint against Union Minister Smriti Irani for allegedly furnishing false declarations to the Election Commission of India (ECI) at the time of filing nominations for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal dismissed the complaint noting that complainant Renu Gambhir, vice president of Socialist Party (India) Delhi Pradesh, has not appeared before the court on several dates, due to which her testimony has remained incomplete.
"The allegations are about giving some false declarations before the office of the returning officer of ECI from time to time. The complainant has stopped appearing in the case for many dates now."
"She has been partly examined as witness but her testimony was incomplete and despite court notice, she has not appeared. It seems that she is not interested in pursuing her case any further. No summoning order can be passed on the basis of the testimony of the complainant recorded so far because it is incomplete. Therefore, this complaint is dismissed," the court said.
The complainant had alleged that Irani had furnished incorrect and contradictory information with regard to her education to contest the Lok Sabha elections.
The complaint was filed by Gambhir against Irani for offences punishable under sections 125A of the Representation of People Act, 1951 and 177 (furnishing false information), 199 (false statement made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence), 417 (cheating), 418 (cheating with knowledge that wrongful loss may ensue to person whose interest offender is bound to protect), 463 (forgery) and 464 (making false document) of the IPC.
Also Watch
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal dismissed the complaint noting that complainant Renu Gambhir, vice president of Socialist Party (India) Delhi Pradesh, has not appeared before the court on several dates, due to which her testimony has remained incomplete.
"The allegations are about giving some false declarations before the office of the returning officer of ECI from time to time. The complainant has stopped appearing in the case for many dates now."
"She has been partly examined as witness but her testimony was incomplete and despite court notice, she has not appeared. It seems that she is not interested in pursuing her case any further. No summoning order can be passed on the basis of the testimony of the complainant recorded so far because it is incomplete. Therefore, this complaint is dismissed," the court said.
The complainant had alleged that Irani had furnished incorrect and contradictory information with regard to her education to contest the Lok Sabha elections.
The complaint was filed by Gambhir against Irani for offences punishable under sections 125A of the Representation of People Act, 1951 and 177 (furnishing false information), 199 (false statement made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence), 417 (cheating), 418 (cheating with knowledge that wrongful loss may ensue to person whose interest offender is bound to protect), 463 (forgery) and 464 (making false document) of the IPC.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Tuesday 10 April , 2018
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Tuesday 10 April , 2018 Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|12
|4
|8
|24
|1
|Australia
|57
|43
|45
|145
|2
|England
|25
|30
|21
|76
|4
|South Africa
|10
|7
|9
|26
|5
|New Zealand
|9
|10
|8
|27
|6
|Canada
|8
|22
|17
|47
|7
|Scotland
|7
|11
|14
|32
|8
|Wales
|7
|8
|8
|23
|9
|Cyprus
|5
|0
|2
|7
|10
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|11
|Jamaica
|3
|5
|4
|12
|12
|Malaysia
|3
|3
|5
|11
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|15
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|16
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|17
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|3
|3
|6
|24
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Bahamas
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|30
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|31
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Buys Himself Ducati Monster 797 Dark Edition
- Fans Target Vinay Kumar After 17-run Last Over Against CSK Cost KKR Match
- Facebook Alternative Is Here Orkut Founder Launches Hello Network in India
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Gorgeous in a Masaba Gupta Saree; See Pics
- Sehwag Impressed by Andre Russell & Sam Billings's Knock at Chepauk