Court Extends Custodial Interrogation of Accused in PMLA Case Involving Satyender Jain

A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the custodial interrogation of an accused till July 11 in an alleged money laundering case against Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel extended the ED custody of Vaibhav Jain, an alleged associate of Satyendar Jain, on an application of the probe agency.

The court, meanwhile, send another accused – Ankush Jain – to judicial custody. Both the accused were arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week.

The ED had arrested Satyendar Jain in the alleged money laundering case. He was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED initiated a money-laundering investigation based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 24, 2017, under the sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Satyendar Jain and others.

The CBI alleged that Satyendar Jain, while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi, during the period February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, had acquired assets that are disproportionate to his known sources of income.

