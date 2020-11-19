Court Issues NBWs Against BJP's Reeta Bahuguna Joshi, Congress' Raj Babbar and Pradeep Jain in 2015 Case

An MPMLA court here issued non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against BJP MP Reeta Bahuguna Joshi, Congress leaders Raj Babbar, Pradeep Jain and six others on Thursday in connection with the alleged use of illegal force against police and damaging public property during a protest in 2015. Judge PK Rai also issued notices against the sureties.

The judge sought an explanation from the SHO of the Hazratganj police station for failing to execute the earlier warrants and fixed the next date of hearing in the case on December 8. Sub-inspector Pyarelal had lodged an FIR in the matter at the Hazratganj police on August 17, 2015.

The Congress was staging a protest at the Laxman mela ground here and during a march towards the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, scores of party workers, led by Babbar, Jain and other leaders, allegedly assaulted police personnel and damaged public property. Despite summons and warrants, when the accused did not appear in the court, the judge issued the NBWs. Joshi was in the Congress at that time.