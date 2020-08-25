UP Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea of Jailed Gyanpur MLA's Son

A district and sessions court here on Tuesday rejected an anticipatory bail plea filed by Vishu Mishra, son of jailed Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra. Vijay Mishra, a Nishad Party MLA from Bhadohi's Gyanpur, was arrested in Madhya Pradesh in a case of criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement lodged by his relative against him, his wife Ramlali Mishra, a member of the state legislative council, and son Vishnu Mishra.

"District and sessions judge Anil Kumar rejected plea for anticipatory bail of Vishnu," district government counsel Dinesh Pandey said, adding that the bail plea of Ramlali Mishra was rejected earlier. The court had earlier granted him relief from arrest till the hearing of his anticipatory bail plea.

Police is trying to arrest both Vishnu Mishra and his mother, senior police officials said here. A Bhadohi court had on August 16 sent the Nishad Party MLA to a 14-day judicial custody.

Vijay Mishra, Ramlali Mishra and Vishnu Mishra were booked under sections 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 347 (wrongful confinement), 387 (putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 449 (house-trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The MLA currently has 73 cases registered against him and has been booked under the Goonda Act and the stringent National Security Act in the past.