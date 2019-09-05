Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Court Summons Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy, 15 Others in Land Denotification Case

The matter pertains to the alleged illegal denotification of three acres and 34 guntas of land in Halage Vaderahalli village here. One acre is equal to 40 guntas of land.

PTI

Updated:September 5, 2019, 8:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Court Summons Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy, 15 Others in Land Denotification Case
File photo of former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (PTI)
Loading...

Bengaluru: A special court set up to try public representatives has issued summons to former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and 15 others in a case of alleged illegal denotification of land meant for a state government project.

The court asked Kumaraswamy and others to appear before it in person on October 4.

The matter pertains to the alleged illegal denotification of three acres and 34 guntas of land in Halage Vaderahalli village here. One acre is equal to 40 guntas of land.

The land was meant for developing Banashankari fifth stage layout in Halage Vaderahalli, which Kumaraswamy had allegedly denotified illegally.

Petitioner Mahadeva Swamy of Chamarajnagar has alleged Kumaraswamy had illegally denotified the BDA (Bengaluru Development Authority) land before stepping down as chief minister in 2007.

Swamy had lodged a complaint in 2012 with the Lokayukta, following which the Lokayukta police registered a case and started investigation but six months ago, when Kumaraswamy was the chief minister, the police filed a 'B' Report in the matter with the Lokayukta special court.

A 'B' Report seeks court directions for closure of the case on grounds of absence of evidence to prosecute the alleged offender.

Swamy had moved the court, opposing the filing of the "B Report" and the special court issued summons to Kumaraswamy and 15 others on Wednesday, after adjudicating Swamy's protest application in the matter.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram