English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Courtesy Visit': Chandrababu Naidu Meets Arvind Kejriwal Hours After Campaigning For Polls Ends
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh were also present at the meeting.
Andhra Pradesh CM and Telugu Desam Party national president Chandrababu Naidu (Image : PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Days ahead of the declaration of the Lok Sabha poll results, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal here on Friday, with the AAP terming it a "courtesy visit".
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh were also present at the meeting.
According to sources, Naidu and Kejriwal discussed the scenario after the election results are declared and what role their parties, the TDP and the AAP would play in government formation if such a situation rises.
However, the AAP maintained that Naidu paid a courtesy visit to Kejriwal.
Earlier in the day, TDP president Naidu, who has been rallying regional parties to form a non-BJP coalition, met CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury in the national capital.
Sources said that Naidu is likely to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the national capital and BSP chief Mayawati in Lucknow Saturday.
The TDP chief had met the election commission earlier in the day and told reporters that but any outfit which is against the saffron party are welcome to join a grand alliance after the election results are declared.
Results of the general elections will be declared on May 23.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh were also present at the meeting.
According to sources, Naidu and Kejriwal discussed the scenario after the election results are declared and what role their parties, the TDP and the AAP would play in government formation if such a situation rises.
However, the AAP maintained that Naidu paid a courtesy visit to Kejriwal.
Earlier in the day, TDP president Naidu, who has been rallying regional parties to form a non-BJP coalition, met CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury in the national capital.
Sources said that Naidu is likely to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the national capital and BSP chief Mayawati in Lucknow Saturday.
The TDP chief had met the election commission earlier in the day and told reporters that but any outfit which is against the saffron party are welcome to join a grand alliance after the election results are declared.
Results of the general elections will be declared on May 23.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In a Pool Pic, Disha Patani Compares Herself to a Potato After 3 Cheat Meals
- Arjun Kapoor Hosts Special Screening of India's Most Wanted for Malaika Arora
- Bharat Song Zinda: Salman Khan, Disha Patani Look Awesome Performing Stunts on a Triumph Motorcycle
- Taiwan Becomes First State to Legalize Same-Sex Marriage in Asia
- Tata Sky Binge Will Mix Live TV With Amazon Video, Hotstar And More, to Counter Cord Cutting
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results