1-min read

'Courtesy Visit': Chandrababu Naidu Meets Arvind Kejriwal Hours After Campaigning For Polls Ends

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh were also present at the meeting.

PTI

Updated:May 17, 2019, 9:48 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh CM and Telugu Desam Party national president Chandrababu Naidu (Image : PTI)
New Delhi: Days ahead of the declaration of the Lok Sabha poll results, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal here on Friday, with the AAP terming it a "courtesy visit".

According to sources, Naidu and Kejriwal discussed the scenario after the election results are declared and what role their parties, the TDP and the AAP would play in government formation if such a situation rises.

However, the AAP maintained that Naidu paid a courtesy visit to Kejriwal.

Earlier in the day, TDP president Naidu, who has been rallying regional parties to form a non-BJP coalition, met CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury in the national capital.

Sources said that Naidu is likely to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the national capital and BSP chief Mayawati in Lucknow Saturday.

The TDP chief had met the election commission earlier in the day and told reporters that but any outfit which is against the saffron party are welcome to join a grand alliance after the election results are declared.

Results of the general elections will be declared on May 23.
