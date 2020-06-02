Covid-19 Fight Top Priority, All Those Who Violated Law Will be Punished: Amit Shah on Tablighi Jamaat’s Role

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that his priority right now is to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in India and all those who violated the government’s mandates on lockdown will be dealt with strictly.

Talking about the role of Tablighi Jamaat in the spread of Covid-19 during an exclusive interview to Network 18’s Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Shah said, “Right now, our priority is the fight against coronavirus and those who have broken the laws will not be spared. I want to assure this to the people of the country.”







Meanwhile, the CBI has started preliminary enquiry against organisers of the Tablighi Jamaat for alleged dubious cash transactions and hiding of foreign donations from authorities, officials said on Friday. A preliminary enquiry was filed by the CBI in the first week of May. Sources in the CBI said the enquiry has been registered against the organisers of the Jamat and other unknown persons on a complaint received by the agency.