'Covid-19 Recoveries Didn't Happen By Eating Bhabhi ji Papad': Sanjay Raut's Potshot at BJP for Criticising Maha Govt

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday defended Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government for its efforts to fight against coronavirus pandemic in the state and also took a potshot on BJP by saying that recoveries of Covid-19 patients didn't happen by eating "Bhabhi ji papad".

Referring to Union Minister and BJP leader Arjun Ram Meghwal's claim that the Bhabhi ji papad brand had the potential to develop anti-bodies required to fight against Covid-19 in the body, Raut sarcastically said, "I want to ask the members here how did so many people recover from Covid-19? Kya log bhabhi ji ke papad kha karke theek ho gaye? (Did they recover by eating Bhabhi ji papad (snack)?"

Meghwal, who himself tested Covid-19 positive, was seen as a front runner in criticising the Maharashtra government for its efforts in handling the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state.

Asserting that the "fight against coronavirus was not political but a fight to save the lives of people", he said that the Maharashtra government has managed to contain the further spread of the deadly virus in slum areas like Dharavi in Mumbai. "My mother and my brother are infected with Covid-19. More than 30,000 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Maharashtra. How did it happen? Today, the situation in Dharavi is under control. World Health Organisation (WHO) has appreciated the efforts of BMC," NDTV quoted him as saying in the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, total cases of Covid-19 in India today crossed 51-lakh mark. The country has reported 97,894 new cases in the last 24 hours. Of these, over 11 lakh cases are registered from Maharashtra.