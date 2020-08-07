Covid-19 Shattered Economy, Says Shivraj as MP Starts Chalking out Roadmap to Become 'Atma-nirbhar'

On the lines of the 'Atma-nirbahr Bharat' mantra by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh on Friday undertook the task to chalk out a roadmap for an ‘Atma-nirbhar MP’.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said coronavirus has destroyed the economy but the state cannot sit idle.

"We need to build ‘Atma-nirbhar Bharat’ while milking the natural resources of the state," he said, underlining the fact that MP is based in the central region and could emerge as a supply hub for all corners. "We have to boost urban development and real estate."

On the subject of physical infrastructure discussed on the inaugural day of expert consultations in Bhopal, Chouhan said the state has immense potential in tourism and has developed Sailani and Hanuvantiya islands.

Chouhan lauded women empowerment during the coronavirus pandemic through Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

The series of webinar will continue till August 11.

A core committee has been formed for chalking out blueprint of physical infrastructure as part of Atma-nirbhar MP campaign to be fulfilled in next three years.