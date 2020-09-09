Covid-19 Test Mandatory for MLAs Participating in Sept 14 Session: Delhi Assembly Speaker

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel has directed for COVID-19 testing (RT-PCR) of all MLAs participating in the one-day session of the house on September 14. All the members are required to mandatorily carry the report of their COVID-19 test done 48 hours before the start of the session, said the Assembly Secretariat in a statement.

"Hon'ble Speaker has directed that all Hon'ble members may get RT-PCR test done at their own level or at the Assembly complex on Friday, 11 September between 10 AM to 1 PM, along with their Aadhaar Card for the RT-PCR test," it said. All the Assembly staff will also be tested for COVID-19 from Thursday. Those who enter the Assembly Hall will have to undergo RT-PCR test and others Rapid-Antigen test, officials said.

The session will commence at 2 PM and continue till it is adjourned for the day, said the statement. According to the Speaker's direction, members who want to raise matters under Rule-280 may give notice by 11 AM on September 14.

"The members are requested to confine the text of the Special Mention to 8-10 lines only and not to deviate from the original text while raising the same on the floor of the House. Any deviation will be disallowed and treated as summarily expunged from the proceedings. The matter should relate to only one department and raise only one issue," it said. The MLAs will have to wear face masks and practice social distancing compulsorily to contain the spread of COVID-19. They will also carry and display their identity cards while wearing face masks in the Legislative Assembly Complex, the statement said.

Keeping in view the social-distancing norms, the existing seating arrangement will not be applicable during the session. Seats will be reserved for the chief minister, deputy chief minister, ministers, deputy speaker, chief whip and the leader of opposition. Other MLAs will take their seat in the House on first come first served basis, it said.