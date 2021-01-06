'Covid-19 Vaccination Mock Drill Exposes Govt's Preparedness’: Akhilesh Yadav Takes a Dig at BJP

A day after the incident involving the COVID vaccine being transported on a bicycle to a hospital was reported in Varanasi, Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister of the state Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the BJP government in the state, saying the mock drill had exposed the truth of preparedness of the government.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav wrote, “In the 'mock drill’ of corona vaccination, the real truth of the arrangements of the BJP government has been exposed. The government is not required to take such fatal negligence for the vaccine which needs to be transported from one place to another in a cold box as soon as possible to prevent it from getting damaged before it is administered.”

Earlier on Tuesday, amidst preparation and a dry run for COVID-19 vaccination in Uttar Pradesh, a unique incident was reported from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi where the COVID-19 vaccine was transported to a hospital on a bicycle.

The incident was reported from Women's Hospital located at Chaukaghat area of Varanasi where an employee was seen carrying the corona vaccine on a bicycle.

There were arrangements of security as police personnel was deployed but the arrangement for transportation of vaccine has raised questions on the preparedness of the Varanasi district administration.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed that the dry run should be done with full sincerity and commitment to strengthen the COVID vaccination system in the entire state. Dry runs are being organized for vaccination at several places in every district. No vaccine was applied to anyone during the dry run, but only a mock drill to apply the vaccine was done.