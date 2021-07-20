'Credit in CMs' Account, Failure in PM's?' New Health Minister on Covid, Vaccine Politics | Top Quotes

Whenever there has been a failure, it has been attributed to the prime minister, but all the credit for any achievement was taken by states and chief minister, new health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in Rajya Sabha, adding that Covid-19 vaccination drive should not be politicised.

“We do not want to politicise the Covid crisis. We have never pointed fingers at any state accusing them of being poor in their handling," Mandaviya added. He further said that it is wrong to predict that children will be the worst affected in the third wave as in the “previous waves children have seen the lowest infection rates".

Here are the top quotes from his speech:

• Even before India registered its first case in January 2020, we had started scanning and testing at ports and borders.

• We have given vaccine doses to states as per their population, but some states opened more vaccination centres and when they ran out of vaccines and then they say that there is a shortage.

• We are getting 11-12 crore of vaccine doses from Serum Institute of India every month.

• Bharat Biotech faced some set back but they are also back on track and are providing us with doses every month.

• Many have accused the Centre of hiding death figures, but how could we hide the numbers? The numbers were given by the states. We even let the back-logged numbers to be registered.

• We supplied medicines to 135 countries. These countries supported us during the second wave. US president Joe Biden said that he could not forget the help that India offered during the first wave.

