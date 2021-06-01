Covid Not Yet Over, BJP Busy Strategising Its Way Back to Power in UP, Says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday internal tussle of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was affecting the state’s progress. Yadav said development schemes have come to a standstill as BJP leadership has to coordinate between the saffron camp and the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

“The sole purpose of such meetings and consultations with the Sangh is to reoccupy power. Even as the state struggled to deal with the coronavirus crisis, the BJP is back to strategising its way back to power” the SP supremo said in a statement. Uttar Pradesh is slated to witness Assembly election in 2022.

“To hide failures, false stories are being told. The BJP government said it has made concrete arrangements for a possible third wave of COVID-19. However, arrangements for the second wave are not yet in place. There has been unpardonable negligence in the treatment of black fungus. The government is not able to provide even necessary injections. Patients are dying in agony. A year and a half later, the government is now planning an intensive investigation into the infection. What was everybody doing till now?” Yadav said.

“The pandemic is not yet over. The number of infected people is increasing with more people being tested. The situation is uncontrollable in many districts. Black fungus patients from other districts are also coming to hospitals in Lucknow. There is no system of proper treatment for them. The government is also unable to provide life-saving injections for them,” he further said.

Hitting out at the vaccination drive against the virus, the former CM said many centres have been closed due to lack of doses, while the rate of inoculation in the state is less than two per cent.

“The BJP government has announced to give vaccines to everyone in the state by Diwali, but so far, the arrangements for the same are not yet complete. Ninety-eight percent beneficiaries have not received the second dose. How would there be protection without receiving both the doses?”

Yadav said that due to unavailability of adequate vaccines, discussions are underway to give different jabs during the first and second doses, revealing how the government is making a mockery of itself without having any solid plan for the drive.

