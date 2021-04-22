Covid Scare: Telangana Political Parties In A Tizzy As Voters Reluctant To Meet Campaigners During Siddipet Municipal Polls

Ahead of the urban local body election in Siddipet in Telangana, the main political parties are facing a difficult situation to deal with.

The people fed up with the unabated Covid cases and fresh curfew rules, have made their minds to avoid meeting political leaders and their followers seeking votes.

The people are remaining extra cautious. Fears of contacting Corona, some of the residences have put up banners at their gates requesting political parties not to come to their houses for any campaigning. They are asking the candidates to talk directly on phone numbers given.

With the poll body giving only 15 days for the process of urban local bodies, the political parties are facing a rather tough time. Left with only six days to campaign for the polls, these parties are unable to meet the people directly.

This unexpected development has really thrown the leaders and activists of the political parties into a tizzy.

Even if any leader and activist dares they will face the anger from housemates.

In Siddipet, Minister Harish Rao is camping to woo voters for 43 wards in the municipality. BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao, who won the Dubbaka bypoll, is also giving a tough fight now. The TRS leaders, under Harish Rao’s guidance, eyeing a big win.

But it is to be seen how these parties will go and ask for votes as people are reluctant to meet them directly.

