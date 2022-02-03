Cow Deaths: Congress Takes To Streets, Gaupalan Board Head Assigns Clean Chit to Cowshed Owner Concerned

The death of scores of cows at a private cowshed at Bhopal outskirts last week is continuing to keep the politics in Madhya Pradesh heated as Congress party staged a protest in state capital Bhopal on Thursday while chairman of MP Gaupalan Evam Pashudhan Samvardhan Board (MPGPSB) issued a clean chit to the owner of the private cowshed concerned.

On Thursday, the senior Congress leader PC Sharma led a protest outside the MPGPSB protesting the death of cows at a private cowshed in Berasia, at Bhopal outskirts.

The protesters later on handed over a memorandum to the SDM, addressed to the Governor.

Sharma on the occasion accused Nirmala Devi Shandilya, the cowshed owner concerned about the killings of cows by offering them lime water and chemical. The owner then sold the skin and bones, alleged Sharma adding similar misdeeds were underway in places like Datia, Morena, Agar and others.

To add, Sharma is the head of the committee, formed by MPCC chief Kamal Nath on Wednesday for finding reasons behind cow deaths and assessing the status of gaushalas in the state.

The former minister demanded a probe from a sitting high court judge into the matter.

Meanwhile, Swami Akhileshawaranand Giri, the chairman of MPGPSB speaking to the media on Thursday, assigned a clean chit to the cowshed owner in question. The dead cows found in Beraisia village don’t belong to the cowshed, they were the ones which were left there by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation and the woman concerned is not guilty, added the saint.

As the cowshed has been considered accused of mismanagement and an inquiry is underway, the FIR was lodged in the matter.

Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang too accused the Congress party of politicizing the matter asking the opposition to explain what it did for cows’ welfare during its 15-months government. It’s only the BJP that has ensured cows’ welfare and protection in the State, claimed the minister, alleging the then Chief Minister Kamal Nath had sold out bovines to big industries.

In a sensational incident, skeletons and bodies of scores of cows were found close to a private cowshed based at Bhopal outskirts and run by a woman BJP functionary last Saturday. Congress has slammed the ruling BJP which is lying low ever since the incident has been exposed.

Minority community seeks action

The Congress MLA and the member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Arif Masood, on Thursday demanded imposition of the National Security Act on the cowshed owner concerned. “Remains of around 800 cows have been lifted by the municipal corporation from the site but the BJP leaders are mum,” claimed Masood. The MLA said that the minority community will fight against the Berasia incident. Where are leaders like Rameshwar Sharma and MP Pragya Singh Thakur, asked Masood.

