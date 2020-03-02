Take the pledge to vote

As World Struggles to Find Coronavirus Cure, Assam BJP MLA Suggests Cow Dung & Urine as Remedy

BJP MLA Suman Haripriya also claimed that the economy of Bangladesh has strengthened on the back of smuggled cows from India, primarily Assam and urged the government to monitor the cattle markets in the state.

PTI

Updated:March 2, 2020, 7:44 PM IST
File photo of Assam BJP MLA Suman Haripriya. (Image credit: Twitter@HaripriyaSuman)

Guwahati: As the world fumbles for a cure to the deadly Novel Coronavirus which has claimed thousands of lives across the world, a BJP legislator in Assam on Monday left the state assembly astounded by saying that the remedy may be 'gaumutra' (cow urine) and 'gobar' (cow dung).

Suman Haripriya claimed that cow urine and cow dung are helpful in curing deadly diseases like cancer. "We all know that cow dung is very helpful. Likewise, when cow urine is sprayed, it purifies an area... I believe something similar could be done with 'gaumutra' and 'gobar' to cure Coronavirus (disease)," she said during a discussion on smuggling of cattle to Bangladesh during Special Mention on the first day of the budget session of the Assembly.

Cow is considered a holy animal in India and the use of cow urine for therapeutic purposes has a long history in Indian culture. Cow dung has been traditionally used for various purposes, including in Hindu religious rituals, medicines, manure and even fuel.

Haripriya also claimed that the economy of Bangladesh has strengthened on the back of smuggled cows from India, primarily Assam.

"Bangladesh is the second-largest beef exporter in the world. All these cows are our cows. Earlier the Congress government did nothing to stop smuggling of cows," she said.

"Nowadays, river route is mostly used to smuggle cows," the BJP MLA said and urged the BJP-led government in Assam to monitor the cattle markets in the state as she said "illegal trading is being carried out by them with most of their receipts being fake".

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry on Monday said two more positive cases of Coronavirus — one in Delhi and another in Telangana — have been reported in the country.

Five positive cases of Coronavirus have been reported in India so far.

As many as 25,738 people are under community surveillance across the country while 37 people suspected to have COVID-19 symptoms are currently hospitalised. China has so far witnessed 2,912 deaths due to Coronavirus.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

