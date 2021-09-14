Yogi Govt's Big Poll Plank — Slaughter Houses Capable of Chopping Nearly 500 Cattle Daily Shut

Yogi Adityanath government’s ‘strong action’ against cow slaughter and smuggling is set to become a major poll plank of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh to impress upon the voters that the Samajwadi Party had done nothing to check the illegal activities.

This was a major poll promise of the BJP in the 2017 elections. As per details from the Uttar Pradesh government, over 150 illegal slaughter houses have been closed in the state ever since the Yogi Adityanath government came to power and only 35 slaughter houses are operational as per norms.

Many of the closed slaughter houses had the capacity to slaughter 300-500 cattle daily, the UP government says to give an idea to people of how many bovines were saved from slaughter. The Yogi government will project that it has on the other hand opened 5,278 cow shelters in the state where over 5.86 lakh cattle are housed.

The government is also putting out figures to say 1,823 accused involved in cow smuggling were booked in cases in the last four-and-a-half years, 319 of them were arrested, 280 were booked under the Gangster Act, 114 were booked under the Goonda Act and 14 were also booked under the National Security Act (NSA) for the first time. Police has opened history-sheets of 156 accused, keeping them under a watch all the time. Their property worth Rs 18 crore was seized, police says.

The Yogi government is also claiming that the Samajwadi Party government had given permission to open more slaughter houses in their regime and that cow smuggling was being done widely.

