1-min read

'Cows Can’t be Transported, But Girls Being Trafficked Out of India,' Says AAP

Speaking to reporters at the party office, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj was referring to rescue operations launched by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) across Delhi, in which 73 Nepali women were rescued from a human trafficking ring.

News18.com

Updated:August 1, 2018, 9:30 PM IST
Bharadwaj added that the women who were rescued were to be sent from Delhi to Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka. (File photo)
New Delhi: Taking a dig at the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that if a cow were to be transported from one state in India to another, it would not be allowed and yet, police would stand by if girls are illegally trafficked out of India.

“Even if one girl is abducted or taken away against her will, it is horrifying. In the last few days, we have seen incidents of human trafficking from three different areas. . This happened in Munirka, Maidangarhi and Paharganj. Delhi police's job is to cover up this entire trafficking ring,” Bharadwaj said.

He added that the women who were rescued were to be sent from Delhi to Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka.

“Delhi Police had no information about this and even to this day, Delhi Police have not even filed even an FIR. This means there must be some connections with police and central government,” Bhadwaj alleged, adding that the police and public order in Delhi both fall under the Central Government.

Stepping up his attack on the Centre, Bharadwaj said, “Cows can't be transported from one state to another without being intercepted but human beings are being trafficked to other countries. Even the ministry of external affairs, the so called Twitter ministry of India, has failed. And cops have so far only gone for small fry. If CCTV cameras were there, these traffickers would be caught on camera.”

