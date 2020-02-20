CPI Calls on 'Progressive Forces', Civil Society Groups to Protest US President Donald Trump's India Visit
In a statement, party general secretary D Raja called on all party units as well as civil society groups and other political parties to unite and protest "vehemently" on February 24 against Trump's two-day visit to India.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The CPI on Thursday urged the "progressive forces" in the country to protest US President Donald Trump's visit to India on February 24 and 25.
In a statement, party general secretary D Raja called on all party units as well as civil society groups and other political parties to unite and protest "vehemently" on February 24 against Trump's two-day visit to India.
The US president will arrive in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on February 24 and the next day he will be in Delhi.
"It is a matter of serious concern that the Government of India instead of pursuing an independent foreign policy is succumbing to the pressures of US imperialist power while the US is continuing to imposing its hegemonic policies on the world along with its brazen hostilities towards Cuba, Palestine, Iran and others.
"In this context, we have given a call for protest on the same day in Delhi and appealed to all the Left and secular parties to join the protest and give a befitting rebuff. Also the national secretariat of CPI has called upon all party units to organize protests all over the country," Raja said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Welcomes Vijay Deverakonda to Bollywood, Shares Prep Photos for Puri Jagannadh Film
- Bigg Boss 13 a Hit on Digital Platform and Sidharth Shukla is Most Tweeted About Celeb Followed by Asim Riaz
- Fornite Chapter 2 Season 2 Release Brings Deadpool to the Game – Everything to Know
- Android 11 Developer Preview: How to Download it on Your Phone
- Feeling Rich Enough? You Can Now Order Your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip For Rs 109999