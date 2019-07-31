Take the pledge to vote

CPI Expresses Concern over Passage of Bills in Parliament ‘without scrutiny’

"There are questions raised whether Parliament is functioning as per the vision of the makers of the constitution," D Raja said

PTI

Updated:July 31, 2019, 6:32 PM IST
CPI Expresses Concern over Passage of Bills in Parliament ‘without scrutiny’
File Photo of D Raja
Chennai: CPI general secretary D Raja Wednesday raised concern over passage of bills in Parliament "without scrutiny" and said one wonders whether it was functioning as per the vision of makers of the Constitution.

Raja who took over the party's top post recently also spoke about his immediate task to strengthen unity among left parties in spite of minor differences.

"No bill is sent to standing committees in Lok Sabha or select committees in Rajya Sabha for scrutiny. They are passed as it is because of BJP's majority. Neither are they ready to listen to the opposition to review the provisions of bills," he told reporters here.

Referring to the Right to Information Act amendment bill that was passed in the ongoing session recently, Raja said "in the name of amendment, the content of the act has been sabotaged by the BJP-led government."

"There are questions raised whether Parliament is functioning as per the vision of the makers of the constitution," he said.

The 69-year-old leader, who retired as member of Rajya Sabha after two terms, said his task was to revive his party organisations besides uniting the Left parties. "There may be differences. But there are many reasons for this unity," he said.

"CPI has given me a big responsilibity. I believe I will take it forward successfully," he said about his role as the party general secretary.

On allegations that the Election Commission was biased in BJP's favour, Raja said he had mooted an idea in Parliament for formation of a collegium to appoint election commissioners.

On July 26, 17 opposition parties, including the CPI, wrote to the Rajya Sabha Chairman raising concerns over the "hurried" passage of bills in Parliament without any scrutiny and said this was a departure from established practice.

