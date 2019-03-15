English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CPI Leader Raja Requests JMM Chief Soren to Include Party in Proposed Mahagathbandhan
Rajas request comes two days after the Left parties decided to contest three of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
File photo of JMM leader Hemant Soren. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Ranchi: Senior CPI leader D Raja Friday met Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren and urged him to make the CPI a part of the proposed Mahagathbandhan and allot Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat to it.
According to a press statement issued by the JMM, Raja requested the JMM leader to make the CPI a part of the proposed Mahagathbandhan and give the left party Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat, which is going for poll on May 6. Raja met Soren in New Delhi.
Soren said, "JMM wants the Left parties in Jharkhand to be a part of the Mahagathbandhan. But the Left parties should leave their claim on Koderma seat so that the matter could be discussed with Congress president Rahul Gandhi."
The former Jharkhand chief minister said, "The JMM is committed to defeat the BJP by taking the same ideological parties in the alliance. The JMM is ready to ally, and now the decision is for the Left parties."
Rajas request comes two days after the Left parties decided to contest three of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
The CPI(M) Jharkhand unit secretary G K Bakshi, had told reporters in Dhanbad on March 13 that the Left Front has decided to contest three seats — CPI(M) from Rajmahal (ST), CPI from Hazaribagh and CPI (ML-Liberation) from Kodarma.
The proposed grand alliance comprising Congress, JMM, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) and RJD, has not yet officially announced candidates for the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand.
According to a press statement issued by the JMM, Raja requested the JMM leader to make the CPI a part of the proposed Mahagathbandhan and give the left party Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat, which is going for poll on May 6. Raja met Soren in New Delhi.
Soren said, "JMM wants the Left parties in Jharkhand to be a part of the Mahagathbandhan. But the Left parties should leave their claim on Koderma seat so that the matter could be discussed with Congress president Rahul Gandhi."
The former Jharkhand chief minister said, "The JMM is committed to defeat the BJP by taking the same ideological parties in the alliance. The JMM is ready to ally, and now the decision is for the Left parties."
Rajas request comes two days after the Left parties decided to contest three of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
The CPI(M) Jharkhand unit secretary G K Bakshi, had told reporters in Dhanbad on March 13 that the Left Front has decided to contest three seats — CPI(M) from Rajmahal (ST), CPI from Hazaribagh and CPI (ML-Liberation) from Kodarma.
The proposed grand alliance comprising Congress, JMM, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) and RJD, has not yet officially announced candidates for the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sunjay Kapur's Wife Priya Sachdev Posts Birthday Wishes for His Ex Karisma Kapoor's Kids
- It's Confirmed! Parineeti Chopra Replaces Shraddha Kapoor in Saina Nehwal Biopic
- Yamaha MT-15 Launched in India for Rs 1.36 Lakh, Gets Single Channel ABS
- Students Across India Skip School in Support of Global Protest Demanding Climate Change Action
- World Sleep Day: Sleeplessness Costs the World More Than a Trillion Dollars a Year
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results