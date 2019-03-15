CPI Leader Raja Requests JMM Chief Soren to Include Party in Proposed Mahagathbandhan

Senior CPI leader D Raja Friday met Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren and urged him to make the CPI a part of the proposed Mahagathbandhan and allot Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat to it.According to a press statement issued by the JMM, Raja requested the JMM leader to make the CPI a part of the proposed Mahagathbandhan and give the left party Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat, which is going for poll on May 6. Raja met Soren in New Delhi.Soren said, "JMM wants the Left parties in Jharkhand to be a part of the Mahagathbandhan. But the Left parties should leave their claim on Koderma seat so that the matter could be discussed with Congress president Rahul Gandhi."The former Jharkhand chief minister said, "The JMM is committed to defeat the BJP by taking the same ideological parties in the alliance. The JMM is ready to ally, and now the decision is for the Left parties."Rajas request comes two days after the Left parties decided to contest three of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state.The CPI(M) Jharkhand unit secretary G K Bakshi, had told reporters in Dhanbad on March 13 that the Left Front has decided to contest three seats — CPI(M) from Rajmahal (ST), CPI from Hazaribagh and CPI (ML-Liberation) from Kodarma.The proposed grand alliance comprising Congress, JMM, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) and RJD, has not yet officially announced candidates for the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand.