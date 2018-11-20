English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CPI Leaders Visit DMK Chief Stalin to Cement Ties for 2019 Polls
Led by Reddy, CPI Rajya Sabha MP D Raja, state secretary R Mutharasan visited Stalin days after CPI(M)'s top leader Sitaram Yechury had called on the DMK chief.
File photo of DMK president MK Stalin.
Chennai: Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy along with senior leaders of his party visited DMK president MK Stalin here on Tuesday and discussed the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
The discussion centred around the Lok Sabha polls and "strengthening," the DMK-led alliance of parties in Tamil Nadu to dislodge the incumbent governments at the state and the Centre, party sources told PTI.
On November 13, Yechury said his party had decided to be a part of the DMK-led front in Tamil Nadu for the 'forthcoming' polls. DMK senior leader TR Baalu, party Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi were present during the meeting.
