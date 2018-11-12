English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Caught in Nepotism Storm, CPM Minister's Wife 'Dumps' Kerala University Job 'in the Dustbin'
Kerala Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran's wife Jubilee Navaprabha said that a section in Kerala University was out to malign her husband after she applied and got selected for the post.
File photo of G Sudhakaran
Thiruvananthapuram: The wife of a CPI-M Minister in Kerala on Sunday quit her post in the University of Kerala following criticism that her husband played a role in getting her the job.
Jubilee Navaprabha, wife of Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran, told the media that a section in Kerala University was out to malign her husband after she applied and got selected for the post.
"I retired as Vice Principal of SD College at Alappuzha. I saw the (University) advertisement and applied. Then our detractors said the post was tailor made for me," she said.
"My husband has a very clean track record and we have been together for the past 36 years. After hearing all the allegations, I decided to dump this job in the dustbin. I am quitting. For us, it is not the job that matters but my husband's credibility," said Navaprabha.
After her retirement as Vice Principal, she was appointed the Director at the Directorate of Management Technology and Education that oversees the functioning of autonomous colleges under Kerala University.
Earlier, Industries Minister EP Jayarajan had to quit in 2016 following reports that he had appointed his relatives in state-run organisations. Early this year, he was reinstated after the court gave him a clean chit.
